Glass Animals announces “Live in the Internet” livestream concert
Credit: Pooneh GhanaGlass Animals has announced a livestream concert taking place October 15.
Dubbed “Live in the Internet,” the online event will find the British group adapting their live show for the virtual world.
“Just like you’d perform and interact differently in a tiny club to how you’d perform in a stadium, you have to interact differently on the web,” says frontman Dave Bayley.
“Gaming and social media have pioneered the way people do this and how people enjoy the internet,” he continues. “I think there’s a way to pull some of that cleverness into a streamed music event. So, we’re going to try to do something with that in mind, instead of just performing live to a totally empty room. We did that like every day on our first tour when we started the band, and it’s really not so fun!”
The livestream follows the release of Glass Animals’ new album, Dreamland.
Tickets to the stream go on sale this Friday, September 25. For more info, visit GlassAnimals.com.
By Josh Johnson
