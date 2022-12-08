Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department

A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.

A “dual-purpose” patrol K-9, Reno will also be trained in tracking, article and evidence search, building search and suspect area search in addition to his work in narcotics detention. Reno completed his basic training November 4. Additionally, Glasgow partnered with the Will County Sheriff by contributing half the cost for “Loki,” a German Shepherd trained in detecting explosives who joined the Will County Sheriff’s Department to provide critically important technical security at the new Will County courthouse.

K-9 Reno is now a member of the “K-9s for Cops” program through Glasgow’s League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends, an initiative Glasgow established to bring together the law enforcement community, animal control agencies, veterinarians, humane societies, rescue groups, and all who care about the humane treatment of animals to work together in addressing animal cruelty and neglect.