Giveon covers D’Angelo’s classic 90’s hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”
Courtesy of SpotifyNeo-soul singer Giveon made us fall in love with his deep baritone voice all over again singing a cover of D’Angelo‘s classic hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”
His commanding vocals add to the classic neo-soul song that defined the 90’s R&B era.
Available exclusively on Spotify, the cover was accompanied by an acoustic version of the singer’s acclaimed single “Like I Want You.” The original version debuted at #25 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart.
“[I’m] really excited to share this version of ‘Like I Want You,” says Giveon in a press release. “It’s a very personal piece, so stripping it down allows the vocal to be the star of the show. Also, covering an R&B Classic is the icing on the cake. Working on these two songs were a beautiful time for me. ”
Both songs were mixed at Electric Lady Studios, where D’Angelo also recorded “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” 20 years ago for his Grammy-winning album, Voodoo. The song won a Grammy for Best Male R&B Performance.
Both singles were shared as part of the first-ever Are & Be Spotify Singles.
Giveon is on the rise as one of today’s hottest artists with co-signs from SZA, Snoh Aalegra, and being featured on Drake‘s “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.”
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles singer earned his first million streams with his illuminating single, “Like I Want You,” from his Take Time EP.
By Rachel George
