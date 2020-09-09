‘Girlfriends’ creator Mara Brock Akil lands deal with Netflix to produce original content
Greg Doherty/Getty ImagesMara Brock Akil — the creator behind critically acclaimed shows such as Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane, and The Game — is bringing more Black magic to Netflix.
Deadline reports the streaming service has signed a multi-year agreement with Akil to produce new original content.
“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” Akil said in a statement. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best—paint portraits and murals of women, Black people, and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, VP Original Series, Netflix. “Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective, and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely, and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision, and passion to our global members.”
The exciting news comes just two days shy of Girlfriends‘ 20th anniversary. The series debuted in 2000 with actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Golden Brooks.
Brock Akil has also written and produced over 400 episodes of television shows, including Moesha, The Jamie Foxx Show, CW’s Black Lightning, and the previously canceled OWN series, Love Is.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Girlfriends by watching all eight seasons, which will be available on Netflix, starting Friday, Sept. 11.
By Rachel George
