Girl Scouts Suing Boy Scouts

The Girl Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts for trademark infringement. The Girls say the Boys’ recent rebranding effort to make the Boy Scouts inclusive of girls has caused confusion. The problem arose when the Boy Scouts announced in October 2017 it would open its doors to girls beginning in 2019. A new marketing campaign has begun under the slogan “Scout Me In.” The problem is, parents are signing their daughters up for the Boy Scouts’ girls programs, thinking they’re signing up for the original Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts have filed the trademark infringement lawsuit in an attempt to clear up the uncertainty. Please Whatever you do don’t mess with the Thin Mints! Here’s the complete story from Newser.