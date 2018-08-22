Girl Nearly Faints After Luke Bryan & Boyfriend Surprise Her

One girl got the surprise of her life while attending the Luke Bryan concert over the weekend. Erin Adams had planned a date night with her firefighter boyfriend, Will Brickwedel to Bryan’s Saratoga Springs, New York show. The couple had met a year earlier at the Luke Bryan show.

Brickwedel thought that on their second Luke Bryan show, it would be a good time to propose. As Brickwedel pulled out the engagement ring and went down on one knee, surrounded by the crowd who froze to watch the surprise proposal.

Bryan saw the proposal in the crown and quickly ushered the couple on stage for a more public proposal, Erin, who was in shock kept dropping to her knees to keep from passing out.

After the proposal, Bryan danced up to the couple and asked, “Was that a yes?” The couple nodded their head trying to fight back tears. Erin later took to her Facebook page to share the experience with friends and family and wrote that the couple plans on spending their wedding night next year at the Luke Bryan concert, “Now that we believe Luke Bryan is coming back next year….seems fitting that it could be the perfect wedding night. REUNION and everyone is invited back!!!! Open invitation.” Erin wrote.

