The largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created, named GIGANTAR, is coming to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet on Friday, January 20th where a celebratory lighting ceremony will take place outside at the museum at 5:00pm.

The public is invited to attend the event that will feature many acclaimed Illinois musicians scheduled to appear including Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and Jim Peterik of The Ides of March.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that exists to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois while educating visitors about our rich music history.

The two-story tall stainless steel guitar sculpture has been named Gigantar, and is the largest handcrafted guitar statue in the world!

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Rt. 66The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum commissioned world-renowned artist Shannon MacDonald to create the 24-foot tall sculpture. MacDonald has created artwork for many in the entertainment industry as well as the worlds of sports and politics including Cheap Trick,The Beatles, Slyvester Stallone, James Dean, Jackie Kennedy, Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Princess Diana of Wales, JFK Jr. and more!

Gigantar is slated to roll into downtown Joliet on Friday, January 20th. On that night, at 5:00 p.m. a lighting ceremony will take place featuring none other than Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick flipping the switch! The event is outdoors and open to the general public! The museum itself will not be open.