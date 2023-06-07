‘Giant Human Poo’ Dumped on Australian Beach – with Best of Intention

‘Giant Human Poo’ Dumped on Australian Beach – To Make an Important Point

Talk about taking something from “Down Under,” and placing it right up on top…

Rather than a dollop of whipped cream – but about the same shape – Sydney’s Bondi Beach now features a giant turd, on top of the sand.

It’s meant to raise awareness of the mess our humanity is causing, on our planet.

Loads (if you will) of people have been dumping photos of themselves, with the “giant human poo,” all over their social media pages, to support a New Zealand-based company, which installed the poop. It’s not actually human excrement.

It is filled with plastic, as a visual reminder of the human waste which clogs our oceans.

A representative from the company says: “We’re kicking up a stink because humanity has a problem. We just can’t seem to stop making more and more new plastic, most of it never gets recycled and far too much of it ends up in our oceans.”

The massive plastic-filled turd was installed on UN World Environment Day as a visual representation of how much plastic gets dumped into the world’s oceans every 30 seconds. In the time you read this, it has already happened several times.