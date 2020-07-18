Giant Flying Ant Swarm Visible From Space – Here’s Where It’s Headed
A swarm of flying ants – big enough to be visible from space? Yep, sounds like exactly the kind of thing we should expect, next, in 2020 (remember the Murder Hornets have arrived in the Pacific Northwest. And this is that 17th year, when noisy cicadas return – of course we get to suffer their high-decibel noise, this year!).
The 50-mile-wide ant swarm has been making its way across the UK’s southeast coast. The insect cloud is so massive, it shows up on weather radar.
Experts say a ‘mass emergence’ of flying ants can happen on certain warm, humid days, as males and new queens leave the colony to mate.
Did you have ’50-mile ant swarm’ circled on your 2020 bingo card?