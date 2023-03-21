Getting Michael Jordan to Approve ‘Air’ – Ben Affleck Reveals One Person Was Key

Viola Davis Was Vital In Getting Michael Jordan’s Approval For ‘Air’

Ben Affleck recently shared that Viola Davis was a key component, when it came to convincing Michael Jordan to approve the movie, “Air.” Jordan really was making a nod, from one G.O.A.T. (basketball) to another (acting).

Ben said of MJ’s requirements, “I had a chance to sit down with Michael Jordan, because I just wasn’t going to make this movie without asking him, ‘What matters to you?’ Interestingly, and tellingly, he had a few things that mattered. One of them was that Howard White needed to be in the movie.”

Ben continued, “I got the script and then had the chance again to talk to Michael. Michael Jordan, for those of you who don’t know, is one of the most intimidating, impressive men you’ll ever see in your life. He told me about his father. And then he talked about his mother. It was the first time I saw this look cross his face. It was a look of reverence, of awe, of love, gratitude, and innocence. He said, ‘None of this would have ever happened without my mother.’ I said, ‘Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis.'”

Affleck added, “That’s like saying, ‘Can I play basketball on your court?’ ‘Yeah, if you get Michael Jordan.’ Viola Davis is the best actor I’ve ever seen. This is a hard business. It’s hard to know if you’re successful. It’s hard to know if you’ve accomplished something. But, honest to God, I always felt that if I was a director one day, and I had Viola Davis in a movie, that would really be something. That would mean the world to me. And it does.”

Ben Affleck also stars along with his longtime writing and acting partner (as well as production company co-owner), Matt Damon and Marlon Wayans.

