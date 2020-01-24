Get You Snow Shovels Ready. Winter Weather Advisory Thru Saturday Night
Snowstorm in Finland.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NEAR AND NORTH OF I-80 (6pm-Midnight tomorrow)
Today: Cloudy. Light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s.
Tonight Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 30s.
Saturday Light snow likely. snow tapers through Saturday morning and afternoon.. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.
Sunday Cloudy. High 36.
Here’s the official statement from the National Weather Service:
Lake IL-DuPage-Cook-Will-
Including the cities of Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, North Chicago,
Highland Park, Mundelein, Gurnee, Round Lake Beach, Naperville,
Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Addison,
Chicago, Humboldt Park, Hyde Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park,
Logan Square, Navy Pier, Joliet, and Bolingbrook
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected with a period of moderate to at times heavy
snowfall this evening and overnight. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches. The potential exists for isolated totals in
excess of 6 inches, mainly away from the lake, before snow
tapers through Saturday morning and afternoon.
* WHERE...Lake IL, DuPage, Cook and Will Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered roads developing,
mainly by this evening and overnight. Snow intensity may
increase quickly towards the end of the evening commute. In
addition, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall may reduce
visibilities to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.