Get That Tablet Away from That Toddler RIGHT NOW

Researchers now say kids should avoid screen time completely until age two. The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed data from 1,471 infants and toddlers.

Screen time, at 12 months of age, was linked to a 105% percent higher likelihood of sensory processing issues, later on.

Researchers say that kids under two should avoid screen time entirely, and kids between two and five should limit screen time to one hour a day.

“Parent training and education are key to minimizing, or hopefully even avoiding, screen time in children younger than two years,” David Bennett of Drexel’s College of Medicine said.

