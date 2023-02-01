Get That Tablet Away from That Little Kid Right Now

For real: Screen time can rewire the brains of kids under two, according to scientists in Singapore. The new study examined the neural activity of 437 infants who were 18 months old.

Results also showed that screen time even impacted student performance years later; and it could harm the development of high order cognitive skills, like decision-making and creativity.

One theory is that screens damage the child-parent relationship. Actual personal interaction and teachable moments are dramatically (catastrophically) reduced, when the screen becomes the “babysitter.”

Previous studies have recommended banning screen time completely for babies and toddlers. Excessive screen time can also result in obesity, slower brain development, and worsening mental health.

Learn more, here: (Study Finds)

#