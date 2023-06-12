98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get summer-ready with Paula Deen’s Strawberry Cream Popsicles

June 12, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to enjoy some popsicles than now.

That’s why Paula Deen‘s teaching fans how to make her very own Strawberry Cream Popsicles.

“Your children will stay cool all summer long with these delicious and healthy Strawberry & Cream Popsicles,” Paula captioned her Facebook video. The tutorial features Paula making her popsicles from scratch, with a guest appearance from her grandson John, who gave his stamp of approval on the summertime dessert.

In terms of ingredients, all fans will need are two cups of strawberries, one-third cup of sugar, two teaspoons of pure vanilla extract and one cup of vanilla yogurt. 

The full recipe is available now at pauladeen.com.

