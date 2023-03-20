Get ‘Stoned Cold Country’ with a Rolling Stones tribute album

Country music’s biggest stars are paying tribute to the Rolling Stones with a new covers album, Stoned Cold Country: A 60th Anniversary Tribute to the Rolling Stones.

Out now, the star-studded 14-song record features fresh renditions of Rolling Stones classics from Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

“Four years ago, I had this idea of a country tribute record to the Rolling Stones – the greatest rock band of all time. That we are finally here and introducing this project to the world is both gratifying and, honestly, overwhelming,” producer Robert Deaton tells the press. “I could not be more proud of the artists and musicians that participated on this album. As the song says … ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll But I Like It’ – I hope everyone will join us in celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones.”

Here’s the full track listing for Stoned Cold Country:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

“Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

“Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

“It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

“Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

“Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

“Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

“Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

“Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

“Angie” – Steve Earle

“Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

“Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel

