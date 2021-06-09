Get Shopping: Costco Is Opening New Stores Across The U.S.

It’ll be easier for you to stock up on that toilet paper now. While many retailers are pulling back on physical stores, Costco is opening several new ones around the U.S. this summer and at least 20 next year. The new store locations include Moore, Oklahoma, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Naperville, Illinois. Sales boomed at the warehouse chain at the height of the pandemic and have remained high. In its most recent quarterly earnings report at the end of May, revenue was up nearly 22% to $44 billion.