Get ready to “Drinkaby” with Cole Swindell

What’s a “Drinkaby”? Well, it’s Cole Swindell‘s new single, and it rhymes with lullaby or rockabye.

“Jack, gin, ‘quila, lime, apple pie, this is my/ Gettin’ over her ’til I’m passed out drinkaby,” Cole sings in the uptempo track. While it won’t be out until Friday, you can get a sneak peek in a video that recaps his recent Crash My Playa experience.

Stay tuned to see what’s next from Cole albumwise. Interestingly, “Drinkaby” is not on his most recent record, Stereotype, which came out in April last year. It does contain his smash “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” of course, as well as his previous number ones, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson and “Single Saturday Night.”

