Get Ready for The Most Active Meteor Shower of The Year
In this long exposure photo, a streak appears in the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower above a roadside silhouette of a Spanish fighting bull, conceived decades ago in Spain as highway billboards, in Villarejo de Salvanes, central Spain in the early hours of Monday Aug. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Christmas lights won’t be the only thing lighting up the night sky this December. From now until December 17th you have a chance to see meteors at night as part of the Geminid meteor shower.
If you don’t have time each night to check out the sky, try to pop outside and look up on the night of December 13th through the 14th, when the meteor shower is at its brightest peak. You may see a few of the 150 meteors that will shower the sky each hour.
One issue with seeing Geminid during its peak? Light from the full moon may compete for attention and block some of the meteor shower’s visibility.