Get ready for a new Ashley McBryde song

June 30, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Ashley McBryde‘s dropping a new song, “Made For This,” on July 7.

“I just got off stage, but I’m excited to tell you that ‘Made For This’ comes out July 7,” Ashley announced in a Twitter video, before sharing a five-second clip of the track.

“Made For This” will be included in Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know.

Due out September 8, the 11-song record was introduced with its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which is #27 and rising on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for presave and preorder now.

