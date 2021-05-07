Hotel chain will pay you 10k to travel and take photos!
Videographer
Days Inn by Wyndham is looking to hire “an aspiring photographer and adventure seeker” to explore some of the United States’ most desirable locations and capture images along the way. The photos would then be used for the brand’s website and social media channels. • LINK
… The company says the two-week job would take place in August and will pay $10,000. According to Days Inn by Wyndham: “During a two week-long internship, our Suntern will explore some of America’s most desirable locations and capture the moments along the way.”
… The role doesn’t just pay $10,000 upfront: it also includes paid hotel accommodations for two weeks at various Days Inn locations in the U.S. as well as ground transportation. The company will also provide a $250 daily travel stipend and an immediate upgrade to Wyndam Rewards Diamond level membership status.