Get Paid To Rate The Florida Theme Parks
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 20: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, actor Anthony Mackie, Falcon in "Ant-Man," takes flight July 20, 2015 on Astro Orbiter at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mackie is vacationing with family at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo by Ryan Wendler/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Love roller coasters, photo ops with your favorite characters, and food on sticks? Then you might want to sign up for what’s likely your dream job.
Ocean Florida is looking for a tester who will go around to all the major theme parks in Orlando, rating each in a video diary on their Instagram account.
The ideal candidate needs to be pretty social media savvy and handy with a camera, which will net nearly $4,000 for the gig plus travel expenses, food, and fees. You can even bring a friend along.
Applications are being taken until the end of the month. Be prepared to answer which is your favorite roller coaster and Disney character. Sounds too good to be true right? It’s for real, here’s more from Travel & Leisure.