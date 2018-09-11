Get Paid to Live on a Greek Island and Take Care of Cats? 35,000 people Applied for the Job

close-up of two cats, the female one hugging and kissing the ginger tomcat, both ot them lying on a couch with blanket and cushions

A woman who founded a cat sanctuary on a Greek island has received over 35,000 applications to look after 55 cats. Joan Bowell founded Gods Little People Cat Rescue in Syros and she is looking for someone to replace her and her husband, as they are moving to the US. The paid gig comes with a paid- for residence, a private garden and a part-time salary of $520 a month. Here’s more from Daily Mail.

Here’s one of their photos from the Gods Little People Cat Rescue Facebook Page: