Get Paid $20K to Hike and Drink Beer

Jun 2, 2020 @ 7:36am
If you’re looking to earn some money a Virginia beer company wants to pay you $20,000 to drink beer and hike the Appalachian Trail.
The Devils Backbone Brewing Company wants to hire a lucky person to be the Chief Hiking Officer to hike over 14 states in the spring of next year.
If you’re thinking about applying you must have a love for beer and hiking since you’ll be hiking from Georgia to Maine in about five to eight months.
To apply CLICK HERE.

