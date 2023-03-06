98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get More Sleep – Will You Gain Weight or Lose It?

March 6, 2023 10:30AM CST
Get More Sleep – Will You Gain Weight or Lose It?
Getty Images
Study:  Sleep Your Way to Weight Loss
Find it hard to eat healthy?  Get more sleep!

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh now find that those who sleep better are more likely to stick to their diets.

The study, which involved 125 middle-aged adults, tracked participants, who were overweight or obese, during a year-long fitness program.

Those who slept well were more likely to attend group sessions, stick to their diets, and perform more physical activity.

Although we did not intervene on sleep health in this study, these results suggest that optimizing sleep may lead to better lifestyle modification adherence,” Dr. Christopher Kline said.

There’s more dreamy news, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

