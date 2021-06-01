“Get Hooked on Frankfort” Fishing Derby!

The Village of Frankfort is pleased to announce its annual “Get Hooked on Frankfort” catch-and-release fishing derby will be held on Saturday, June 12 at Prairie Park located in downtown Frankfort. Participants will have the chance to win prizes in a friendly competition for the largest fish caught and the most fish caught in their age group.
Registration check in begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 3 to 7 age group and participants will fish from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Registration check in begins at 8:30 a.m. for the 8 to 12 age group and participants will fish from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Registration fee is $3 for residents and $10 for non-residents and includes a t-shirt, drink and snack, fishing hook and bait. Fishing poles are not provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register in person at the Village of Frankfort Administration Building, 432 W. Nebraska Street by Wednesday June 9.