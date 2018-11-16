Get Free Food Today, National Fast Food Day!
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 7:10 AM

Yes people, today is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food.
So if you’re looking to grab a quick bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you may want to make plans to get in line at these restaurants.
Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, Wendy’s Hardee’s, McDonalds, Sonic, Dunkin, and Dairy Queen also will have deals for you to celebrate National Fast Food Day like a true Fast Foodie. Here’s all the deals from Delish. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Food Needed for Veterans in Our Area Saturday from 8am-2pm Amazon’s Black Friday Sales Starting Early Jennie-O Turkey Products Recalled 5 Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend Chris Young may be ready to move on… Roy Clark Dies at 85
Comments