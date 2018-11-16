Yes people, today is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food.
So if you’re looking to grab a quick bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you may want to make plans to get in line at these restaurants.
Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, Wendy’s Hardee’s, McDonalds, Sonic, Dunkin, and Dairy Queen also will have deals for you to celebrate National Fast Food Day like a true Fast Foodie. Here’s all the deals from Delish.
Get Free Food Today, National Fast Food Day!
Yes people, today is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food.