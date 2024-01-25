98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get excited: Luke Comb is recording new music

January 25, 2024 11:15AM CST
Good news, Luke Combs fans: Luke is officially back in the studio working on new music.

He recently checked in from the recording studio to let fans know that he’s working on the follow-up tunes to 2023’s Gettin’ Old.

“Good to be back in the studio today,” Luke wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. His post was accompanied by photos of him by the mixing console, playing the guitar and singing to a mic in the recording booth.

Coming up, you can catch Luke performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards, airing February 4 live on CBS and Paramount+. 

Luke’s latest single, “Where the Wild Things Are,” is #5 and ascending to the peak of the country charts.

