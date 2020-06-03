Get Dad a Gift Which Blooms Every Year…
If you love getting the garden and the grass looking good, today is a perfect day to head over to ALLIED Nursery and Garden Center!
They are all about home gardening – plus, curbside pickup and social distancing precautions. They load it all up for you! If you’re into roses – they’ve got everything you need for fragrant fun. June is all about roses!
And it’s about Dads. Get him a gift which blooms every Fathers Day.
Plus, if you have a heart for veterans, like I have (we all do, here, at WCCQ), mark your calendar for Saturday the 13th.
One week from Saturday, Allied Nursery and Garden Center will donate 10% of all sales to the LASALLE VETERANS HOME. And, if you saw how Allied worked so hard, last year, to beautify the garden, there, for its veteran residents, you’d be moved, like I was – I know it.
Check out ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER
They’re at the corner of route 53 and Schweitzer Road in Joliet.
SEE YOU THERE!