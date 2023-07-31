98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get creative with your own Velvet Elvis painting

July 31, 2023 3:15PM CDT
If you love painting, you’re going to want to stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum soon.

On Saturday, August 5, the museum will host a Velvet Elvis Painting family program from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center. Visitors will get the opportunity to make their very own artwork using black velvet, pastels and black light paint, all inspired by Elvis Presley and the Velvet Elvis trend of the 1970s.

For more information and to purchase museum tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

