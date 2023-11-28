98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get Christmas ready with new Wanda June Home plates

November 28, 2023 3:15PM CST
Share
ABC

In need of new festive plates for the upcoming Christmas gatherings? Look no further than Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home’s dessert plates.

The newly released items are 8.5 inches long and come in a set of four red and green stoneware plates or a set of four white ceramic plates. Each set costs $16.97.

You can spruce up your Christmas mealtime table with these holiday plates and other Yuletide products available now at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
4

The Corn Dog King has passed away
5

Holiday: Devour Treats + Enjoy - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds About It

Recent Posts