Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door

Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.

The specialty pizza will be available for a limited time only and is available to be shipped right to your door anywhere in the U.S. via the website Tastes of Chicago.

When you order the pizza, it will be completely built and ready for baking.

The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza will come in both “Hot” (with hot giardiniera) or “Sweet” (with sweet peppers).