98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Get a peek into ‘My Kind of Country’ ﻿with Mickey Guyton

March 23, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC

Mickey Guyton joined CBS Mornings Thursday, March 23, to share more about Apple TV+’s new country talent competition, My Kind of Country.

The series, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, will feature contestants from India, South Africa and Mexico, with Mickey, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck serving as mentors and scouts for the next big country star.

“Country music is universal and there are so many people that love country music outside of America that don’t necessarily have access to it, and this is giving them that opportunity,” Mickey said. “It’s really holding the door open and giving listeners that love country music another version of it.”

Additionally, the “Black Like Me” singer shared what she and her fellow mentors will be looking for.

“We’re definitely looking for tones. We’re looking for the stories,” Mickey noted. “You know, country music is stories about life, and we want to hear that within the artists. We want to hear, you know, a little twang in their voice like what you hear in country music. That’s stuff that we look for, for sure.”

My Kind of Country premieres Friday, March 24, on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts