Get a glimpse of HARDY’s summer on tour with Morgan Wallen

Ever wondered what happens before HARDY takes the stage? Well, he’s giving you a glimpse in the latest episode of his SOLD OUT SERIES on YouTube.

Directed by Tanner Gallagher, the video features snippets of HARDY’s summer with Morgan Wallen on the One Night At A Time World Tour. The clip includes footage of HARDY on the tour bus, private jet and backstage, and special appearances by Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest.

HARDY’s headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour kicks off August 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit hardyofficial.com.

