      Weather Alert

Get a Free Ride, or a Free Tow, for New Year’s Eve or Day…

Dec 30, 2019 @ 9:58pm

AAA is bringing back its free Tow to Go” service, to try to ensure that you and yours get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Starting Monday, through Thursday, Jan. 2nd, anyone – whether you are an AAA member or not – can call for a free ride, and/or a tow, within a 10-mile radius.

TOW TO GO is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.  However, AAA will try to help you, here in Illinois, as well.

To learn more, visit:  aaa.com/TowToGo.

TAGS
#AAA #MauraMyles #NYE #TowToGo #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?