Get a Free Ride, or a Free Tow, for New Year’s Eve or Day…
AAA is bringing back its free “Tow to Go” service, to try to ensure that you and yours get home safely on New Year’s Eve.
Starting Monday, through Thursday, Jan. 2nd, anyone – whether you are an AAA member or not – can call for a free ride, and/or a tow, within a 10-mile radius.
TOW TO GO is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana. However, AAA will try to help you, here in Illinois, as well.
To learn more, visit: aaa.com/TowToGo.