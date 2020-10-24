Get 99-Cent Whoppers All Weekend At Burger King – With This App
If you love that flame-broiled flavor of the Whopper, you’ll be happy to know that sinking your teeth into one, this weekend, will only cost you a buck.
Burger King partners with Uber Eats for a ’90’s throwback promotion: They’re selling the signature burger for the same price it was during that decade.
The catch: You have to order through the Uber Eats app – and you’ll get the discount on all delivery and pick-up orders.
The deal is only good through Sunday…