Get 99-Cent Whoppers All Weekend At Burger King – With This App

Oct 24, 2020 @ 10:18am

If you love that flame-broiled flavor of the Whopper, you’ll be happy to know that sinking your teeth into one, this weekend, will only cost you a buck.

Burger King partners with Uber Eats for a ’90’s throwback promotion:  They’re selling the signature burger for the same price it was during that decade.

The catch:  You have to order through the Uber Eats app – and you’ll get the discount on all delivery and pick-up orders.

The deal is only good through Sunday…

