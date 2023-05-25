98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Georgette Jones launches new Apple Sin Whiskey

May 25, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Country singer/songwriter Georgette Jones, daughter of country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, has launched the Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey.

The apple cinnamon-flavored whiskey is created by Kentucky Master Distiller and bottled at 72 proof. Praised as a “deliciously smooth drink,” the liquor can also be used as a baste for meats, apple pie filling or served as a pour-over on ice cream.

Grab a bottle of Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey at your local liquor store or visit caskcartel.com.

