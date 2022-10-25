GEORGE STRAIT TAPS CHRIS STAPLETON, LITTLE BIG TOWN FOR 2023 STADIUM SHOWS

George Strait has announced six stadium shows in 2023. He will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on all dates, which include shows in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa. Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com.

George told Billboard, “When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

Chris said, “I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Their first concert is scheduled for May 6th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

