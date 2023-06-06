GEORGE STRAIT SETS STADIUM RECORDS

George Strait set back-to-back venue attendance records with his two most recent shows. The “King of Country Music” brought a record-setting 46,641 attendees to Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Saturday (June 3rd) evening, besting Paul McCartney’s 2013 record by over 2,000 people). The show came on the heels of last weekend’s record-setting 63,891 attendees at Columbus’ Ohio Stadium for Buckeye Country Superfest.

George said, “We truly have the best fans in the world. There’s nothing like seeing their faces when I walk on stage with my Ace in the Hole band jamming to ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’ The energy they’re giving back to us is indescribable. I’m very grateful to all of the fans who come out to see us for these shows and I can’t wait to see you at the next one.”

George’s upcoming summer stadium shows will take place in Seattle (June 17th), Denver (June 24th), Nashville (July 28th & 29th) and Tampa (August 5th).