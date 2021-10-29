      Weather Alert

GEORGE STRAIT PAYS TRIBUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS WITH NEW SONG, VIDEO

Oct 29, 2021 @ 6:37am
George Strait released a new song and video called “The Weight of the Badge” as a tribute to first responders yesterday (Thursday, October 28th) in honor of First Responders Day. The video focuses on stories and moments with some of our nation’s first responders and their families, giving some insight on what it means to live every day bearing the weight of the badge.

George said, “The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day. Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”

The video made a special premiere on Wednesday (October 27th) at the First Responders Children’s Foundation 20th anniversary gala in New York City with many of the first responders featured in the video in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to visit TheWeightOfTheBadge.com, a site inviting people to share their stories and gratitude for the first responders in their lives.

