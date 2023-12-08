George Strait Pays Emotional Tribute To The Late Keith Gattis

George Strait helped to pay tribute to a country star recently.

Country singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer Keith Gattis died in April of 2023, and at the time numerous country greats honored him on social media. Gattis scored cuts from Strait, Randy Travis, Miranda Lambert, Sara Evans, Ashley Monroe and more over the years.

Strait was among the artists who took part in a tribute concert in Nashville. He hit the stage along with Sheryl Crow, Randy Houser and many other artists to play songs and share memories from time spent with Gattis.

The Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville was filled with country music legends and fans who were on hand to celebrate and pay tribute to Gattis and his contributions on Nov. 28th.

Which song by Strait is your favorite, and why?