George Strait Launches Special-Edition Tequila

‘Our Goal is to Share the Best Tequila With the World’
George Strait is upping the stakes with his tequila brand, Código 1530, with a special edition Double Barrel: Rosa-Reposado Tequila.
Everything is special about his tequila, from the notes of cooked agave, cherry, and citrus, to the Mexican bubble glass bottle. It features a Jerusalem Cross on its shoulder and base as well as Strait’s silhouette, guitar, and signature.
Strait says his tequila is so good, you won’t need lime or salt.
The George Strait Special Edition Rosa-Reposado Tequila retails for $74.99 – $79.99.