GEORGE STRAIT IS GOING ‘STRAIT (BACK) TO VEGAS’ LATER THIS YEAR

May 17, 2022 @ 9:14am

George Strait has announced his return to Las Vegas for his “Strait to Vegas” series later this year. He will be joined by special guest Caitlyn Smith for the Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd dates, which will mark George’s 35th and 36th times gracing the stage at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27th at 10 a.m. PT via Axs.com.

George is also set to headline Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 30th with special guests Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Parker McCollum. Limited tickets remain via Ticketmaster.com.

He will also return to Texas this fall for a two-night stand at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena with special guest Tenille Townes on Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th. The two shows sold out within just hours of going on sale to the public last Friday (May 13th).

