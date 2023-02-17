98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 17, 2023 3:00PM CST
George Strait introduces Bruce Springsteen at Austin show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their tour to Austin, Texas, Thursday night, which kicked off with a very special introduction. Rolling Stone reports that when The Boss walked out onstage at the Moody Center he was accompanied by none other than country legend George Strait.

“Austin, Texas!” Strait said. “It’s my honor tonight to introduce to you a band that really needs no introduction, right? Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band!”

Bruce responded, “Thank you, George. Good evening, Austin!”

As for the show, Bruce played a 27-song set, opening with “No Surrender,” as he has most nights of the tour. The set included tracks like “Cadillac Ranch,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Out in the Streets” and “Thunder Road.”

