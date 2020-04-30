George Strait Helps Support Bartenders During COVID-19
George Strait is donating 30% of proceeds from online sales of his tequila brand, Codigo 1530, to the United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help bartenders who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online sales made from now through May 5th will go toward helping out of work bartenders and their families.
Online retailers that sell varieties of Codigo include ReserveBar, Old Town Liquor and Drizly.