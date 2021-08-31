      Weather Alert

George Strait Fans Pick his All-Time Top Hits… And Number One is NOT a #1 Hit – But a Cover?

Aug 31, 2021 @ 11:57am

Which Are the Best of George Strait’s Hits?

 

The GEORGE STRAIT tournament on WhiskeyRiff.com is finally over; and, basically, fans got to vote for which of his 60 Number One hits (along with four other classics) is TRULY “Number One.”

George’s songs were divided into four different “eras.”

The winner for 1982 – 1988 was “Amarillo By Morning.”

For 1989 – 1993, the winner is “Love Without End, Amen.”

From 1994 – 1999, the top is “I Can Still Make Cheyenne.”

Finally, from 2000 – 2013, the favorite is “Troubadour.”

So, from among those four songs, it came down to “Amarillo By Morning” and “Troubadour,” which is pretty ironic – because neither was a Number One hit.

And in the end, the overall winner:

1983’s Amarillo By Morning.” 

Did you know this song is actually a cover?  The original, by Terry Stafford, came out in 1973.

 

 

