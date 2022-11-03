George Strait, Chris Stapleton Hint at New Project, Add Future Stadium Shows

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows, Hint At Doing “Something Together” as a Music Project

King George and Chris Stapleton have planned six stadium gigs in 2023, and added a second show in Nashville, due to demand.

They’ll sell out stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa next year – which will make it George Strait’s longest tour since 2014’s The Cowboy Rides Away.

In a new Instagram teaser, he said they could work together more in the future, which get one to think that George might be interested in recording a song with Chris: “I love working with Chris, it’s a whole lot of fun, and maybe something will happen in the future,” said Strait. “Maybe we can do something together.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4.