George Strait, Blake Shelton To Play Concert At Gillette Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

George Strait has tapped Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith to join him at a newly-announced concert this summer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The show will take place on Saturday, August 17th, and tickets go on sale on March 29th. Wouldn’t that be great if they could swing by and do a show in Chicago? Nothing yet, but we’ll keep you posted!

George and Blake shared news of the concert with a cute video on social media in which Blake reponds to news of the show by saying, “That’s not possible, he retired. He made a huge announcement. He said, ‘I am retiring. I’m not going to tour anymore.” George is also interviewed for the clip in which he says, “I don’t know where that came from. I guess when I said I wasn’t going to tour anymore that they thought maybe I was retiring. But that was never my intention.”

George’s upcoming 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, will be released on March 29th.