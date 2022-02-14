George Strait Appears in Space-Themed Super Bowl Ad for Texas Grocery Store

George Strait Appears in Space-Themed, Texas Grocery Store Commercial During Super Bowl LVI
George Strait appeared in a Superbowl commercial for HEB, which you may have missed, if you don’t live in Texas.
The minute ad shows Strait about to take off in a space shuttle. But, before take-off he tells the command center: “Hold the launch, we’re missing supplies,” while his co-pilot says the supplies are “critical.”
As a white sedan approaches the launch pad, an HEB deliveryman arrives, with a bag of groceries.
“Just on time,” says Strait, to the delivery driver. After he takes the groceries, Strait asks his co-pilots if there are “any requests,” as he whips out his guitar to play.