George Strait Appears in Space-Themed Super Bowl Ad for Texas Grocery Store

Feb 14, 2022 @ 11:00am
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The uncrewed Orbital Flight Test launched at 6:36 a.m. EST and is Starliners maiden mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission will serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)

George Strait Appears in Space-Themed, Texas Grocery Store Commercial During Super Bowl LVI  

George Strait appeared in a Superbowl commercial for HEB, which you may have missed, if you don’t live in Texas.

The minute ad shows Strait about to take off in a space shuttle.  But, before take-off he tells the command center:   “Hold the launch, we’re missing supplies,” while his co-pilot says the supplies are “critical.”

As a white sedan approaches the launch pad, an HEB deliveryman arrives, with a bag of groceries.

Just on time,” says Strait, to the delivery driver.  After he takes the groceries, Strait asks his co-pilots if there are “any requests,” as he whips out his guitar to play.

