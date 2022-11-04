98.3 WCCQ Logo

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows, Hint At Doing “Something Together” In The Future

November 4, 2022 6:08PM CDT
King George and Chris Stapleton have planned six stadium gigs in 2023 and added a second show in Nashville due to demand.

They’ll sell out stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa next year, making it George Strait’s longest tour since 2014’s The Cowboy Rides Away.

In a new Instagram teaser, he said they could work together more in the future, which makes me think George might be interested in recording a song with Chris.

“I love working with Chris, it’s a whole lot of fun, and maybe something will happen in the future,” said Strait. “Maybe we can do something together.” Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4.

