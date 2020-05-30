      Weather Alert

George Floyd Autopsy Released

May 29, 2020 @ 8:20pm

A preliminary autopsy has been released stating George Floyd did not die of strangulation or asphyxiation but instead from a combination of police restraint and underlying health issues of George Floyd. The report states his health conditions included coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease and any potential intoxicants in his system. George Floyd’s family will conduct and independent autopsy.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and felony manslaughter.He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics